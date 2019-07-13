Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Lifted Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Stake; Amg Funds Stake In Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Was Increased

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 880,584 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,152 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken – Financial Post” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stockâ€™s Dividend Might Be at Risk – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loews: Impressive Asset Growth And The Parts Are Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Court vacates FERC ruling on Kinder Morgan’s SFPP pipeline system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 315,449 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 352,789 shares. Da Davidson Communication reported 223,057 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 5,614 shares. Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company owns 10,257 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 74,852 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Investment has invested 0.34% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 109,249 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc stated it has 37,099 shares. 29,113 are owned by Country Club Na. Tru Invest has 48,604 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mngmt reported 565,452 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 158,230 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 111,717 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.59 million shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 23,743 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 5,000 are owned by Opus Investment Mngmt. Jensen Inv Management Inc stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Birmingham Al holds 2,950 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.03% stake. Butensky & Cohen Finance Security holds 25,519 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.39% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Luminus Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 133,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,636 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.