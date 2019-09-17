Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holds Position in Anthem (ANTM); Allen Investment Management Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $1.61 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 86.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 17,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, up from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $257.07. About 780,720 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 14,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 62,615 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 47,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $121.34. About 3.46 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

