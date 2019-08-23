Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA); Academy Capital Management Has Upped Apple Computer (AAPL) Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $356.8. About 9.23 million shares traded or 113.69% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $202.86. About 30.73 million shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,122 shares to 365,759 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,040 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

