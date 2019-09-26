Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Position in Ingersoll (IR) by $1.74 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Raised by Cwh Capital Management Inc

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 54,761 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, down from 68,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 246,930 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1343.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 80,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 86,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 5,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 2.88 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 3,308 shares to 32,357 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 18,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has 20,048 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Company holds 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 26,913 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Com stated it has 4,801 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.18% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.21% or 332,261 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 19,798 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 203 shares. 500 were reported by Kistler. Gideon Advisors owns 12,901 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 2,996 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Montecito National Bank & Tru invested 0.29% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Northstar Invest Advsrs reported 3,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Invest Lc invested 0.34% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 17,915 shares.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $246.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,825 shares to 34,950 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,568 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri owns 0.99% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 32,191 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stock Yards Savings Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 41,148 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 84,557 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv holds 11,465 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. World Invsts, California-based fund reported 7.94M shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 73,156 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Lc reported 61,511 shares. 14,432 were accumulated by Wms Prtn Ltd Co. Moreover, American Assets Invest Management Ltd has 0.53% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 46,000 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.34% or 573,371 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 46,884 shares. Sky Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,419 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 58,420 shares.