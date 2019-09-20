Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Its Newmarket Com (NEU) Stake; 6 Bullish Analysts Covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Newmarket Corp Com (NEU) stake by 7.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 1,211 shares as Newmarket Corp Com (NEU)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 15,172 shares with $6.08M value, down from 16,383 last quarter. Newmarket Corp Com now has $5.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $462.7. About 8,611 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS

Among 8 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $14500 highest and $70 lowest target. $117.89’s average target is 37.42% above currents $85.79 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. Piper Jaffray maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $14500 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 80.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $126.0000 128.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $110 New Target: $116 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135 New Target: $138 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $119 New Target: $126 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold NEU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 6.08 million shares or 0.57% more from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fin Gp reported 44 shares. Da Davidson holds 0% or 517 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 7,741 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 27 shares. 4,050 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Madison Invest Holdg Inc has 76,488 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 2,688 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 2,104 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 2,576 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 1,800 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Tci Wealth reported 8 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like NewMarket Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:NEU) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “NewMarket (NEU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

The stock increased 1.40% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 37,213 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POSITIVE OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN EU; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $9.44 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Alnylam (ALNY) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam readies webcast series on pipeline programs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why The Medicines Company Shares Jumped 13.8% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Commences APOLLO-B Phase 3 Study of Patisiran – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.