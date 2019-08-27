Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Its Union Pac Com (UNP) Position; 3 Analysts Covering Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Among 4 analysts covering Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Dycom Industries has $68 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.20’s average target is 39.00% above currents $41.15 stock price. Dycom Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of DY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) latest ratings:

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc acquired 1,935 shares as Union Pac Corp Com (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 6,773 shares with $1.13 million value, up from 4,838 last quarter. Union Pac Corp Com now has $110.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 3.25 million shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 629,639 shares traded or 79.02% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 21.78 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 204,078 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Llc has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 7,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ejf Capital Limited Liability Company owns 30,200 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 4,818 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 282,833 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 8,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 47,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer Century reported 502,360 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 30,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 120,572 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 7,663 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 2,040 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.1% or 5,745 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Inverness Counsel Ltd Company owns 202,287 shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.24% or 2,414 shares in its portfolio. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.82% or 80,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 9,450 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.35% or 7.52 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 192,780 shares. First Bancorporation owns 3,361 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 47,267 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 41,972 shares. Chilton Invest Company Lc invested in 477,408 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 16.16% above currents $157.42 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Loop Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $182 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $12800 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.