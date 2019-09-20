Lourd Capital Upped Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $6.80 Million as Share Value Rose; Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 75,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 99,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 330,588 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 11.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BOOT) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boot Barn announces small deal in Iowa – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boot Barn +3% after strong rodeo season – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70 million for 45.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 134,898 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium holds 5.05 million shares. Crow Point Partners Lc accumulated 13,505 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 9,136 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Los Angeles Management & Equity invested in 0% or 11,400 shares. 320,568 are owned by Waddell And Reed Fin. Grp One Trading Lp owns 13,630 shares. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 97,500 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 62,698 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.02% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.11% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 9,821 shares. Copper Rock Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 572,753 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 22,225 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.