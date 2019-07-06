Lourd Capital Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Last Week Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Hold”. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. See Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) latest ratings:

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold

04/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Lourd Capital Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 2.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lourd Capital Llc sold 5,982 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Lourd Capital Llc holds 246,583 shares with $19.92M value, down from 252,565 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $319.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,921 shares. Mai Capital Management accumulated 74,881 shares. Mitchell Group invested in 29,270 shares. Live Your Vision holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,517 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palladium Partners Ltd invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Somerset Tru holds 1.03% or 24,241 shares. Hendley And Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,880 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates holds 278,924 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Fosun reported 14,550 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 663,564 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. 14,905 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company. Dt Inv Prtn Limited Com owns 0.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,606 shares. 755,454 are owned by Mackenzie Corp.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.11 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 295,168 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $8.01 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 26.54 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.