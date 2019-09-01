Lourd Capital Position in American Express Co (AXP) Has Trimmed by $1.98 Million; Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Declined While Dean Capital Management Has Raised Position by $361,184

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 18,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 19,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 37,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 343,840 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) Promotes EVP & COO Lorie Tekorius to President & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 49,904 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Victory accumulated 623,493 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 98 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Vanguard Grp invested in 0.01% or 5.09 million shares. Ftb holds 335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 4,693 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 720,245 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Sei Invs Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 11,018 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 21,965 shares. First Washington invested in 63,700 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 21,908 shares in its portfolio.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 83,714 shares to 32,725 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,395 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 168,314 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 3,590 shares. Mitchell Capital Co invested 0.4% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Markel Corporation has 0.72% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 392,000 shares. Illinois-based Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Glenmede Na has invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stanley Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 71,430 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% or 5,380 shares. 2,123 were reported by Central Bankshares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1.51M shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 1.26% or 82,798 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

