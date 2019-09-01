Lourd Capital Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Had 8 Analysts Last Week

Lourd Capital Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 50.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lourd Capital Llc sold 33,129 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Lourd Capital Llc holds 31,841 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 64,970 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $195.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 37.55% above currents $32.38 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. UBS maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Thursday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc.. See Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) latest ratings:

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 were bought by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.40% above currents $35.55 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 298,869 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 28,452 shares. 1,048 are owned by Cls Investments Ltd Company. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.91% or 2.31 million shares. 30,811 were accumulated by Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Moreover, Farmers Company has 1.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Interocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 16,010 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 15,521 shares. Logan Mgmt stated it has 459,607 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc has 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 934,455 shares. Thomasville National Bank invested in 73,627 shares or 0.58% of the stock. The California-based Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 534,146 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Company reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.78 million shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $17.80 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 45.61 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.