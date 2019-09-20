Lourd Capital Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I (ULTA) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake by $2.26 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I (ULTA) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 17,499 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, down from 24,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 968,581 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 16.89M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS THAT THE BANK’S REVIEW PROCESS IS “VIRTUALLY COMPLETE” WITH RESPECT TO SALES PRACTICES ISSUES; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Most Aggressively Shorted Stocks – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,743 shares to 69,393 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Ulta (ULTA) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,962.88 down -10.51 points – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.