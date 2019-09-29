Lourd Capital Increased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $6.80 Million; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Value Declined While Engineers Gate Manager LP Upped Holding by $809,280

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 82.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 20,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 44,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 24,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.93 million shares traded or 81.51% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Producer Price, Wholesale Inventories Data – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Beacon Roofing, HD Supply, Scientific Games – Benzinga” published on September 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 18,667 shares to 16,417 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 33,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,280 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services reported 23 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 370,992 shares. Signaturefd, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,397 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Natixis accumulated 604,095 shares. Principal Gru holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 17,261 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 806,139 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,617 were reported by World Asset Mngmt. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 17.13 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Co Ma has invested 0.94% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 1.02M were accumulated by Merian Invsts (Uk). 19,987 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 54,000 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability accumulated 100,110 shares or 0.04% of the stock.