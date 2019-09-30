Lourd Capital Holds Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake by $15.57 Million as Stock Value Declined

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 338,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 113,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 452,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 362,396 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 11.29M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.33 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 111,407 shares to 205,967 shares, valued at $26.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 86,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Navellier Associate holds 21,508 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Cap Llc has 3.35% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 26,383 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company stated it has 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Lafitte Cap Mngmt LP holds 35.04% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited holds 0.18% or 50,278 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 47,231 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 84,063 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 38,284 shares. Lyon Street Limited Company invested in 2.18% or 27,838 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Lc has 0.06% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Invesco invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 3,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.68% or 6.47 million shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,337 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Northeast Management has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fincl Advisory Group holds 0.06% or 5,422 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fin Svcs holds 16,842 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 1.63% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 64.63 million shares. Sterneck Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,159 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). E&G Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 7,598 shares. 7,168 were reported by Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Gabelli And Company Inv Advisers has 81,693 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 558,339 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty, a Australia-based fund reported 5,088 shares. Btim Corp has 20,079 shares.

