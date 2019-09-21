Lourd Capital Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Boosted by $6.80 Million; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Valuation Declined, Grassi Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 79,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84 million, down from 86,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.52 million shares traded or 98.53% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Lilly to co-chair bipartisan MI Future Caucus; 23/04/2018 – LILLY, INCYTE DRUG WINS FDA ADVISORY PANEL BACKING FOR LOW DOSE; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 24/04/2018 – LILLY SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.20, EST. $4.88

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25 million shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 0.32 PERCENT OF AVERAGE LOANS (ANNUALIZED), DOWN FROM 0.34 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 04/04/2018 – Investor Adviser Recommends Against Keeping Wells Fargo’s Auditor — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $26.94 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 51,849 shares to 123,265 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 21,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

