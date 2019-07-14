Lourd Capital Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Shorts at Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Raised By 1.96%

Lourd Capital Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 38.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lourd Capital Llc sold 852 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Lourd Capital Llc holds 1,367 shares with $2.43 million value, down from 2,219 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $990.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon

Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) had an increase of 1.96% in short interest. BDGE’s SI was 576,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.96% from 565,100 shares previously. With 26,600 avg volume, 22 days are for Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE)’s short sellers to cover BDGE’s short positions. The SI to Bridge Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.7%. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 13,644 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 19.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $582.70 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $5.52 million activity. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. sold $1.07 million worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) on Monday, March 18. Lindenbaum Nathan had bought 3,126 shares worth $86,747.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Bridge Bancorp, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 148 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). 45,140 are held by Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Btim Corp reported 186,293 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 1,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 35,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 43,216 shares. 15,605 were reported by Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Victory holds 47,557 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Legal General Gru Plc reported 3,030 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 18,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 20,617 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company owns 265,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valiant Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valicenti Advisory Serv, a New York-based fund reported 9,576 shares. Botty invested in 11,516 shares or 6.13% of the stock. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 17,023 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 6,987 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability has 1,616 shares. Ranger Inv Lp owns 51 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.79% or 24,712 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 290 shares. Capital Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,855 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or reported 429 shares stake. Madison Invest Holding owns 153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt has 21,400 shares. Cim Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,309 shares.