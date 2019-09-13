Lourd Capital Has Increased Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Market Value Rose; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Increased by $385,595 Its Holding

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.51M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IGNORED FAULTY INCENTIVE SYSTEM; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 704.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 2,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $443,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.58M shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OPKO Health Switches to Multichannel Veeva CRM to Drive More Effective Customer Engagement – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,800 shares to 2,530 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 713,722 are owned by Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pennsylvania Co has 8,250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp reported 119,850 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 916,697 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 1,680 were accumulated by Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc. Shell Asset Communications, a Netherlands-based fund reported 11,889 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 6.42M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 200,267 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Earnest Partners Limited Com accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 1.04% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2.63 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 9,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Century accumulated 0.06% or 372,143 shares. Smithfield has 1,105 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Plc accumulated 691,800 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wells Fargo Donates $600,000 for Revitalization Efforts in Los Angeles County – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vermont-based Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc owns 20.96 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt owns 1.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 59,258 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Company has 143,485 shares. Pggm holds 130,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Old Dominion Mgmt has 32,572 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Com owns 11,480 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cadinha & Ltd Co holds 33,872 shares. Icon Advisers holds 19,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 0.07% stake. Hills Comml Bank And Trust holds 39,354 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Chatham Capital Grp reported 8,427 shares.