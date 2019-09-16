Lourd Capital Has Increased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Sellers Decreased By 16.83% Their Shorts

Lourd Capital Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 428.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lourd Capital Llc acquired 144,588 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Lourd Capital Llc holds 178,340 shares with $8.44M value, up from 33,752 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $215.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) had a decrease of 16.83% in short interest. YUMA’s SI was 463,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.83% from 557,500 shares previously. With 393,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s short sellers to cover YUMA’s short positions. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About shares traded. Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) has declined 74.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.04% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMA News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Establishment of Class E Airspace, Yuma, CO; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 3.2 – 13km ESE of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 20/04/2018 – DJ Yuma Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMA); 16/05/2018 – U.S. CDC SAYS ACCORDING TO U.S. FDA, LAST SHIPMENTS OF ROMAINE LETTUCE FROM YUMA GROWING REGION WERE HARVESTED ON APRIL 16 AND HARVEST SEASON IS OVER; 11/05/2018 – Yuma Energy, Inc. Announces it is Actively Seeking Strategic Alternatives, Provides an Update to its Liquidity and Operations,; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 3.2 – 59km S of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 16/05/2018 – CDC SAYS ROMAINE LETTUCE FROM YUMA REGION IS PAST SHELF LIFE; 21/03/2018 – USGS: M 3.2 – 25km ESE of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 30/03/2018 – USGS: M 3.2 – 59km SE of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 05/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.6 – 53km SSE of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.98% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.18 million shares. 11,903 are held by Fairview Mngmt Ltd Llc. Colonial Advsrs owns 4,503 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 911,136 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 251,901 shares. 19.94M were reported by Hotchkis Wiley Limited Liability Company. Fincl Advisory Gru invested in 0.06% or 5,422 shares. 17,358 were reported by Diversified. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 6,160 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 2.13 million were reported by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). White Pine Capital Limited Co has 15,667 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 34,091 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 262,557 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.40% above currents $48.92 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 22 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. The company has market cap of $5.15 million. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. It currently has negative earnings. Helena, St.