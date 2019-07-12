Lourd Capital Has Cut Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $3.53 Million; Mcrae Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Valuation Rose

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 14,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,703 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.84M, down from 121,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $279.12. About 1.16 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 48,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,127 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 328,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 5.85 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.58 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W And Co Incorporated Ny has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hikari Tsushin Inc has 1,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited holds 1,905 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,975 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt has 1.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,048 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.25% or 11,964 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.4% or 425,072 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Planning Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hollencrest Cap holds 0.22% or 6,969 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc reported 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Oak Ridge Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 73,147 shares. Chilton Invest Company Limited Liability accumulated 3.72% or 437,736 shares. 24,000 are held by Mu Invs Company Limited. Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

