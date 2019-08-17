Lourd Capital Decreased Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $398,376; Ameriprise Financial Holds Position in Gartner (IT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 526,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 768,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.55M, up from 241,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 433,515 shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 29/05/2018 – New Research from Gartner L2 Offers Brands a Roadmap to Enhance Their Mobile Marketing Sophistication; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW $425-475 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sailthru Named to Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: PC Average Selling Prices Continue to Rise; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 23/04/2018 – Informatica Positioned as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 26/03/2018 – Tangoe Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Isolation is a Key Preventative Strategy in Gartner’s Adaptive Security Architecture for Attack Protection, Report States; 17/05/2018 – Kneron Named as a Cool Vendor by Gartner

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 6,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 4,319 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 10,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.06M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding owns 2,423 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,454 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 25,899 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 2,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 74,809 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 7,538 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 4,897 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Huntington Commercial Bank owns 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 1,200 shares. 35 were reported by City Communications. 70,445 were reported by Schroder Investment Group.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 437,589 shares to 3.94M shares, valued at $114.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 496,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,906 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.