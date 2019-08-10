Lourd Capital Cut Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $3.53 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) Market Value Declined, Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut by $316,800 Its Holding

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 14,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 106,703 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.84M, down from 121,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 82,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 99,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Limited Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 1.39M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 09/05/2018 – ONESAVINGS ABB REPRESENTING ABT 8% ISSUED CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,800 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ABB Stock Fell More Than 12% in May – Motley Fool” on June 05, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Concord Health, Stanley Black & Decker, GTCR, Charlesbank, Nexxus, Pritzker – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “ABB Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ABB a Buy Now That Its CEO Has Left? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ABB declares CHF 0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Toshiba Q1 profit jumps on cost cuts, but misses estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas? – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southwest (LUV) Q2 Earnings Beat, Q3 & 2019 Cost View Dull – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JC Penney Company, Inc. Addresses NYSE Listing Standards – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports July Sales Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.