Lourd Capital Boosted Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $6.80 Million; Geller Family Office Services Has Cut Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 1.63 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 6.76M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 06/03/2018 – Nuns steer Wells Fargo on to righteous path; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfax Fincl Holding Limited Can holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 146,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 1.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 766,913 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 11,986 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Lbmc Inv Ltd Co holds 3,685 shares. 6,218 were accumulated by Thomas White Ltd. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 23,587 shares. Fdx has 0.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 61,664 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 1.64% or 66,925 shares in its portfolio. 36,103 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital Inc. Everence Capital Management Inc invested in 66,751 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Washington-based Icm Asset Management Wa has invested 1.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc holds 101,268 shares. Jupiter Asset accumulated 53,903 shares. Peoples Financial Corp holds 27,183 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Central Savings Bank reported 8,174 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

