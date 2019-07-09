Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Upped Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake by $900,000; Stock Declined; National Instrs (NATI) Market Valuation Declined While Praesidium Investment Management Company Raised Its Holding

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 409.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 398,620 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation owns 10,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Exane Derivatives holds 15,999 shares. Asset Management One Company Ltd reported 103,683 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 15,282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 3,265 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 778,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset stated it has 0.04% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Vertex One Asset Mgmt accumulated 170,300 shares. 384,402 are held by Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 156,440 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 51,000 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 71,268 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Company reported 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 20,614 shares. State Street invested in 2.82M shares. Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 20,386 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 20,306 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 771,182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 381,893 shares. Amer Mgmt accumulated 0.57% or 276,075 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 163,983 shares. Tompkins holds 0.01% or 1,098 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has invested 0.14% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $363,025 activity. On Thursday, May 2 LE DUY LOAN T bought $88,565 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 2,028 shares.

