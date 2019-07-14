Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Upped Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake; Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Holder Park National Trimmed Its Position by $889,100

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 3.82M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 13,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,346 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.58 million, down from 357,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has 0.34% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 750 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 46,119 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 884 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt Llc has 0.43% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 59,409 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 400 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 41,628 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% or 397,259 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 0.06% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 98,324 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management invested in 266,601 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 394,860 shares. Investors has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Fiduciary has 0.12% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 177,026 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 5,013 shares to 12,800 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati stocks plummet with market on China trade battle – Cincinnati Business Courier” on May 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PHOTOS: Construction starts on Fifth Third branch that will bring next-gen design to NC – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Fifth Third (FITB) – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Rewards Shareholders With 21% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Emerson Electric Looks Like a Good Value – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12 million for 17.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20,837 shares to 106,379 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 7,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.44% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 344,346 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 131,515 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 5,563 shares. 70,563 are owned by Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Company. Sabal Trust holds 2.31% or 379,678 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth owns 5,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust has invested 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Profund Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Chilton Capital Management Lc reported 0.93% stake. Zacks Investment holds 324,009 shares. Moors & Cabot invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Andra Ap reported 73,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 42,262 shares.