Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased by $1.57 Million as Share Price Rose; Perritt Capital Management Position in Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Has Boosted by $632,704 as Stock Value Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 57,985 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 14,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Com New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,908 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0% or 100,389 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 5,473 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc owns 70,425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp holds 34,800 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 373,635 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) or 1.50 million shares. Granahan Mgmt Incorporated Ma reported 1.22M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.06% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 77,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 200,991 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $227,200 on Wednesday, February 6.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15,400 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 24,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,446 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).