Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raised Position in Centene Del (CNC) as Stock Price Rose; Rockshelter Capital Management Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Raised as Share Value Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 4.69 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 33.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 26/03/2018 – BofA-Merrill Lynch To Pay Record Settlement for “Masking” Trades — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch keeps approach despite U.S. fiduciary rule changes -memo; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Invest Management has 501,550 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 164,799 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cibc World stated it has 2.41M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs accumulated 118,238 shares. Quaker Cap Investments Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,000 shares. 210,844 are owned by Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc. Rech Mgmt accumulated 27,023 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc holds 3.40M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd holds 0.39% or 83,783 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 751,965 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Com accumulated 126,745 shares. Sterling Investment Management Inc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 142,099 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares to 19,739 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,343 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investors accumulated 27.78M shares. Clark Cap Management Group Inc Inc Inc has 477,975 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,705 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership reported 701,366 shares stake. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 239,076 shares in its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 294 shares. 300 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 121,035 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 7,040 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 965,695 shares. Ls Investment Ltd reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tcw Group reported 1.23M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 329,127 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 24,445 shares to 73,446 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).