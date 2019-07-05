Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $534,000; Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 3 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 5 cut down and sold positions in Mesa Royalty Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 246,877 shares, up from 245,038 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mesa Royalty Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired 300 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 21,800 shares with $38.82 million value, up from 21,500 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $954.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.14 million. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado; and the Yellow Creek field of Wyoming. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Mesa Royalty Trust for 31,170 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 59,250 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hilton Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 3,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,939 shares.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 4,679 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) has declined 15.03% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MTR News: 19/03/2018 Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Trust Income for March 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTR); 18/04/2018 – MESA ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TRUST INCOME FOR APRIL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mesa Royalty Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag reported 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Invest Mngmt holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 348 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 88,842 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Advisers Limited invested in 3.2% or 10,719 shares. Mathes stated it has 4,181 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 284 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.42% or 317,128 shares. Golub Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 445 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 492 are held by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Grimes Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,613 shares. Epoch holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,076 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 16,354 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1960 target in Friday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1 with “Buy”.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Ingevity Corp stake by 4,668 shares to 11,100 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 24,800 shares and now owns 6,200 shares. Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) was reduced too.