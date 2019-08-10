Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Position in Trex Co (TREX) Has Cut by $382,775 as Stock Value Rose; Whitebox Advisors Maintains Position in Bunge Limited (BG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 350,960 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92M, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 686,495 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16M was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 129,968 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

