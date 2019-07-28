Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Position in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Has Upped Holding

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 73,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, up from 329,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 7,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 25,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 256,934 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 35,711 shares. Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 404 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 152,544 shares. Invesco Limited has 141,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Llc has invested 0.12% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Amer Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 175,530 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 12,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 72,811 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 34,849 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. First Republic Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 16,192 shares. Management reported 2,784 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $556,631 activity. $9,365 worth of stock was bought by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. $302,450 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. Edwards Murray Hamilton bought $9,428 worth of stock. Shares for $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B.. Shares for $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,000 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company owns 5,155 shares. Texas-based Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 7.38M shares. Duncker Streett Communications owns 25,654 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 43,216 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hilton Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 400 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Lc invested 1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tirschwell & Loewy stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fund Sa stated it has 98,138 shares. Brown Advisory has 153,464 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 536,971 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 849,562 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 11,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,000 were reported by Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Liability Company. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 21,485 shares.

