Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Maintains Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT); As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Park National Has Upped by $1.19 Million Its Stake

Park National Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 14,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 300,213 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19 million, up from 285,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 6.24M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 409.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 2.76 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 12,850 shares to 21,778 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 7,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,352 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 12,942 shares. The California-based Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Regentatlantic Lc reported 55,491 shares stake. Condor Cap Management invested in 74,154 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0.1% stake. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fayerweather Charles reported 0.74% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blue Chip Prtn has 123,501 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,752 shares. 764,747 were reported by Strs Ohio. Hsbc Holdings Plc invested in 1.38 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 0.44% or 5.02 million shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 65,988 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 116,044 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As owns 20,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 621 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 3.56 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. 157,658 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 55,659 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 85,943 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 81,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 555,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Company Na reported 12,599 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 1,666 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 863,247 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,904 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 46 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 16,184 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 9,800 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

