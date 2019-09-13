Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Maintains Position in Fluor New (FLR); As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake by $4.09 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 383.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 28,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 35,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 2.98 million shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 66,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 119,274 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, down from 185,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 2.05M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.5 billion; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto In Process of Declaring Force Majeure on Certain Contracts; 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 20/03/2018 – Glencore To Buy Rio Tinto’s 82% Interest in Hail Creek Coal Mine; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC says court should deny Rio Tinto’s push to dismiss fraud charges; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 6,800 shares to 15,200 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,200 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).