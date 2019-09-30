Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowered Walmart (WMT) Position; Park West Asset Management Cut Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 116,121 shares as Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)’s stock rose 19.36%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 1.57M shares with $32.27 million value, down from 1.69 million last quarter. Par Pacific Holdings Inc now has $1.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 258,755 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 6.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 5,000 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 70,200 shares with $8.05M value, down from 75,200 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $336.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – WALMART CONFIRMS PACT WITH UBER ENDED; 08/05/2018 – Post-Star: New strip mall proposed across from Walmart on Route 9; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Unveils New Meal Kits; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) stake by 11,200 shares to 37,000 valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) stake by 16,500 shares and now owns 34,700 shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.42 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 8,678 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Leuthold Group Limited Co has 1.39% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 97,503 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa, a France-based fund reported 40,620 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 334,934 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0.01% or 627 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 285 shares. Whitnell has invested 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 5,241 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability Com has 3,504 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com reported 2,375 shares. 39,663 are owned by Fulton Bankshares Na. Stonebridge Cap holds 2,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 221,486 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,389 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Walmart has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 4.26% above currents $118.45 stock price. Walmart had 15 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 17. Raymond James maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43 million for 13.33 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

