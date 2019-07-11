Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowered Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Shorts Increased By 6.25%

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 67.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 15,400 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 7,400 shares with $546,000 value, down from 22,800 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.39B valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.94. About 1.01M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) had an increase of 6.25% in short interest. KFFB’s SI was 1,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.25% from 1,600 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)’s short sellers to cover KFFB’s short positions. The SI to Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 201 shares traded. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) has declined 13.03% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB); 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c

More notable recent Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2019: AVAL,DB,KFFB – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: PAA, PAGP, SCM, KFFB – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Initiation of New Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.31 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 120 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 226,799 shares or 8.63% more from 208,776 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 3,001 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Arbiter Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 68,283 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,204 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 2 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 16,209 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1,421 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 0% in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 2,411 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 15,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. $652,600 worth of stock was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mackenzie invested 0.29% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mariner Limited Company owns 5,533 shares. Pro owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nicholas Invest Partners Lp has 0.53% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.98 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 41,296 shares. Td Capital Lc holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Dubuque Bancorp And Company has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The California-based Cap International Ca has invested 0.38% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Loeb Corp accumulated 4 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 14,154 shares to 92,254 valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 31,300 shares and now owns 77,100 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.55M for 17.84 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research.