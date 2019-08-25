Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowered Its Amedisys (AMED) Position by $382,530 as Stock Rose; Bokf Decreased Its Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Valuation Declined

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 231,773 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500.

Bokf decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 40,789 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 47,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 1.99 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,002 shares to 22,946 shares, valued at $40.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 683 shares. Btim holds 0% or 4,347 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 46,101 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mar Vista Invest Prns Ltd Liability reported 3.76% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Jnba Finance Advisors has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 12,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Motco has invested 0.51% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 9,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 18,354 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 721,647 shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 125 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 3.31M shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability holds 1.13% or 161,836 shares.

