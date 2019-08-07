Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lifted Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $397,800; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Cut Position as Stock Price Declined

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 701,678 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $332.08. About 2.61M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.38% stake. First Bank Of Omaha reported 3,077 shares stake. Suvretta Mngmt Ltd Company reported 506,344 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Donaldson Mngmt Lc has 3.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bancshares Of America De reported 4.26 million shares. Moreover, Round Table Ser Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Com owns 1,142 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company stated it has 53,325 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Torray Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,729 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 3,050 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.45 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 7,262 shares to 32,476 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 12,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,100 shares to 293,100 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).