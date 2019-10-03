Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $408,000; Oceaneering Intl (OII) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $22.16 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 90.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. It is down 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 946,213 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 405,007 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,198 shares to 51,649 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) by 308,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.