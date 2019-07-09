Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lifted Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 22.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired 7,800 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 42,200 shares with $3.24M value, up from 34,400 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $62.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.16. About 3.18 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 20 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 14 sold and decreased positions in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 5.70 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 936,260 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 912,281 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 257,855 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,687 shares.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $347.68 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

It closed at $15.26 lastly. It is up 0.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Management reported 21,585 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Haverford Tru Communication holds 0.02% or 16,542 shares. Stevens First Principles has 1.69% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rbo And Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Acg Wealth has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Com holds 49 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt has invested 0.87% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 1.18M are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 153,482 shares. First Allied Advisory, Missouri-based fund reported 40,826 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 7,600 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 38,489 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Llc has 0.62% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 140,300 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd accumulated 140,467 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp accumulated 1,050 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dominion Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Friday, April 12. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wolfe Research. JP Morgan downgraded Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Tuesday, January 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $73 target. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Bank of America. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.