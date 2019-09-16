Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holding in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN); As Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Capital International LTD Has Lowered Position

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 99,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 103,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.28 million shares traded or 25.76% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 354,660 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,260 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Company, Virginia-based fund reported 389,380 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,707 shares stake. 481,910 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd. 235,478 were accumulated by Lasalle Management Securities Lc. Hm Payson has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 65,648 are held by Redwood Invs Ltd. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.32% stake. Colony Gp Ltd holds 136,651 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hexavest Inc accumulated 84 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Appleton Partners Inc Ma has 0.33% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 20,493 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 1,902 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34,221 shares to 189,084 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 268 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has 1.62 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.01% or 358,488 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Raymond James And reported 21,543 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 315,680 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt holds 0.03% or 23,950 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De stated it has 10,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 51,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 1.25 million shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Sei Commerce has 20,294 shares.