Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Graham (GHM) Sentiment Is 0.97

Graham Corp (GHM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.35, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 30 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 31 trimmed and sold positions in Graham Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.61 million shares, up from 7.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Graham Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 10.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 90.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired 13,600 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 28,700 shares with $888,000 value, up from 15,100 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.56 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 68.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $602,754 for 79.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $190.87 million. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities.

Ami Investment Management Inc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation for 9,084 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 592,679 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 0.74% invested in the company for 190,886 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 616,003 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,200 shares to 20,100 valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 42,100 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -7.08% below currents $33.63 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 12.

