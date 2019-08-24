Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Holds Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); Cohen & Steers Trimmed Stake in Cms Energy (CMS) as Stock Value Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 66,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 8.41 million shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corporation (CMS) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.51M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 17/04/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Joins CMS to Announce Release of New Medicare Cards, Issues Consumer Alert for Seniors; 13/04/2018 – Rep. DelBene: DelBene Urges CMS to Support Shift to Value-based Health Care; 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting; 21/03/2018 – SunshineActSoftware.com Releases Integration Module to Automate and Simplify Open Payments Compliance with the CMS; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS lowers the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS FINALIZING REDUCTION IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT LOW-INCOME BENEFICIARIES PAY FOR CERTAIN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES KNOWN AS “BIOSIMILARS”; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES COVERAGE OF NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING TESTS

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.66M for 21.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 66,854 shares to 371,967 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 5.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.13% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 538,300 are held by Bruce Communications Inc. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 0% stake. Counselors holds 8,271 shares. Cohen Steers invested 0.21% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 43 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 860,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 400 shares. 4,126 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel Inc. Moreover, Jump Trading Lc has 0.09% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 4,764 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.38% stake. Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc Inc accumulated 717 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Manhattan accumulated 83,622 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reaves W H owns 947,348 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 5,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).