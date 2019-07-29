Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Advisors Preferred Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $826,472 as Share Value Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 14,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Cap Ltd reported 4.64% stake. Smithfield Trust Communications has 23,518 shares. Macroview Mngmt stated it has 159 shares. Cambridge Co reported 31,036 shares. Moreover, Blackhill Cap Incorporated has 4.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 226,200 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 7,813 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.29% stake. Plancorp Limited stated it has 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomasville National Bank & Trust has 3.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 159,799 shares. 15,260 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Savant Capital Limited Co owns 19,650 shares. 34,502 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 438,341 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15,400 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 5,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,800 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,037 were accumulated by Cutter And Co Brokerage. West Oak Cap Lc accumulated 34,584 shares. Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 0.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company owns 1.01 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Quadrant reported 4,782 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 1.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Koshinski Asset Management invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). D E Shaw & Co Incorporated invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Com reported 21,511 shares. North Management stated it has 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Penobscot Invest Management holds 0.47% or 37,179 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk Invs LP holds 0.02% or 29,705 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs & Co Ca has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Limited holds 74,785 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com which released: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 To 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEF) by 28,939 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.