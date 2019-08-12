Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Teleflex (TFX) Position; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Box, Inc. (BOX)

Among 6 analysts covering Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Box Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. See Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $24.0000 16.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $25 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Monness Rating: Hold Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $21 New Target: $19 Maintain

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 80.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 9,800 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 2,400 shares with $725,000 value, down from 12,200 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $17.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $371.65. About 179,196 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55

The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 1.77 million shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 30.45% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 Bloomberg Markets: Box CEO on New Growth Areas; 30/05/2018 – Cloud storage firm Box’s revenue edges past estimates; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox IPO price range puts valuation nearly a third below peak; 30/05/2018 – Box Sue Barsamian Appointed to Board; 10/05/2018 – Members include Missy Krasner, a former Box health executive, and veteran engineer Larry Ockene; 20/04/2018 – DJ Box Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOX); 23/03/2018 – Box Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Rev $146M-$147M; 08/05/2018 – Box Chief Legal Officer Peter McGoff to Leave Company

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.

Among 8 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $287 lowest target. $360.38’s average target is -3.03% below currents $371.65 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Needham. Morgan Stanley maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $35600 target in Monday, August 5 report.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity. 1,250 shares were bought by HEINMILLER JOHN C, worth $356,250.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 50,000 shares to 62,200 valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 6,900 shares and now owns 72,219 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.