Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $2.53 Million as Shares Rose; Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holding by $657,176

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,862 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 57,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 370,975 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,044 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma reported 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% or 17,847 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,603 shares. Boys Arnold stated it has 10,967 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0.11% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 419 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 19,460 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 23,614 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Colony Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 27,400 shares. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $85.25M for 37.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of stock. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Management Inc reported 79,565 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 354,738 shares. Fulton State Bank Na reported 58,052 shares. Salem Mgmt owns 7,552 shares. Provident Investment reported 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Geode Cap Management stated it has 35.40 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Diligent Llc owns 19,732 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Saybrook Nc reported 18,403 shares. Levin Strategies LP owns 7,025 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Town Country National Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 2.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.39% or 11,484 shares. Asset Strategies holds 21,397 shares. Ima Wealth reported 384 shares stake. Moreover, Riverbridge Prns Limited has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). King Luther Capital Corp owns 1.10 million shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc Com by 27,281 shares to 58,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 25,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,957 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf.