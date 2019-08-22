Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Amedisys (AMED) Stake by $382,530 as Shares Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Huntington National Bank Has Lifted Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 33,790 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 22,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 196,462 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.68 million, up from 173,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $206.23. About 100,934 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.64% or 83,355 shares. D E Shaw And holds 370,538 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 4,319 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Asset Mngmt has 1,706 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Tortoise Investment Limited Liability stated it has 23 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Zebra Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 9,102 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc owns 418,679 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 11,700 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 4,079 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,884 shares to 12,440 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (Prn) (VNQ) by 25,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,276 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc reported 268,346 shares. 10,982 were accumulated by White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 32,606 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Conestoga Cap Advsr Llc owns 1,420 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 11,183 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,876 shares. 180,941 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor Inc. Comml Bank Of Hawaii owns 12,079 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Nuance Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 91,461 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested in 6,738 shares. Washington Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 845 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,854 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 42,724 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shelter Mutual Ins stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).