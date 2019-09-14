Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Raised Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $507,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Linscomb & Williams Has Cut Its Holding in Lhc Group (LHCG) as Share Value Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 41,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 21,400 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 156,028 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.80M for 26.97 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 197,388 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Inc accumulated 1,783 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,932 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1,830 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 84,171 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Us reported 364,709 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 65,088 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il holds 1.05% or 68,400 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,407 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 539,174 shares. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv owns 4,109 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 4,208 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 11,501 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 0.03% or 284,766 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LHC Group’s latest quality and patient satisfaction scores again outperform national averages – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LHC (LHCG) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LHC Group beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 61,813 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $158.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbtx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cullen Cap Lc accumulated 23,200 shares. U S invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.02% or 2.98M shares. 232,721 were reported by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Next Incorporated holds 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 13,275 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.46% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Group Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 82,618 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 232,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 141 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp And Tru has 760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 7,109 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,300 shares to 219,200 shares, valued at $44.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,700 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).