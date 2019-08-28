Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Raised Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Market Value Rose; W P Carey (WPC) Holder National Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 96,367 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 130.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 3,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 404,487 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com reported 2,358 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 21,189 shares. Cim Mangement reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 200 shares. 89,660 were reported by Eidelman Virant. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,550 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 900 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 158,508 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Mason Street reported 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Argent Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,597 shares. Opus Capital Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,558 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp owns 62,646 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 26,941 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Retail Bank invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Pinebridge LP invested in 600 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 6,907 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com Ltd owns 0.64% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,900 shares. Assetmark has 1,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Utah Retirement invested in 0.06% or 36,806 shares. Leisure Management holds 2,613 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has 16,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,625 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Franklin Res reported 27,417 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management owns 107,184 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,927 shares to 3,304 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 47,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,346 shares, and cut its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT).