Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Holding By $424,200; XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (XYIGF) Shorts Decreased By 10.06%

XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) had a decrease of 10.06% in short interest. XYIGF’s SI was 22.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.06% from 24.79 million shares previously. With 11,300 avg volume, 1973 days are for XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)’s short sellers to cover XYIGF’s short positions. It closed at $1.03 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System analyzed 10,100 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)'s stock declined 4.73%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 293,100 shares with $12.45M value, down from 303,200 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Construction Glass. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the production and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Another recent and important Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Xinyi Glass: Market Leader To Capitalize On Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics And Lower Raw Material Costs – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

