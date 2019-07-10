Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake; DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC ORDINARY (DIISF) SI Increased By 1.42%

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:DIISF) had an increase of 1.42% in short interest. DIISF’s SI was 929,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.42% from 916,000 shares previously. It closed at $4.1072 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 7.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,900 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 45,600 shares with $5.92M value, down from 49,500 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $109.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 2.61 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 23/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Announces Published Results Showing that its ADAPT Biotargeting System Effectively Stratified Breast Cancer Patients Based on Their Benefit from Trastuzumab Treatment (Herceptin); 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 32,570 shares to 66,970 valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 11,700 shares and now owns 42,600 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin owns 8.22 million shares. 275,877 were reported by Calamos Advsr Lc. First Allied Advisory Service Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 30,483 shares. 641,645 are held by Axa. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has 59,530 shares. 15,856 are owned by Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd. Loeb Ptnrs has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 116,707 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson & accumulated 11,223 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First National Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 88,807 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 196 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 435,955 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $134 target. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 19.23 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.22M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, February 22. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $480,000 was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G. 426 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.