Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $2.53 Million as Stock Rose; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Upped Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $715,023; Market Valuation Declined

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 625,359 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 13,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 284,208 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 270,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,154 shares to 92,254 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $53.53 million for 59.91 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Mngmt Com has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Old Retail Bank In invested in 3,270 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 10,900 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% or 717,361 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 300 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 117,833 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,580 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 1.27 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 110,734 shares. Jefferies Limited has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Geode Limited holds 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 1.71 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 160,090 shares. Motco holds 815 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 100,948 shares to 87,317 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,129 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.