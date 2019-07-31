Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Position by $592,800; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Credit Capital Investments Lowered Holding by $675,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 5.86M shares traded or 56.58% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 54.96 million shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 178,185 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa accumulated 6,403 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 40 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,036 shares. Moreover, Wealth Planning Lc has 0.31% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,116 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,272 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Co holds 94,042 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Tru holds 0.15% or 17,469 shares. Country State Bank owns 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company accumulated 22,160 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,669 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Adirondack Tru has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Orleans Mgmt Corporation La, Louisiana-based fund reported 29,680 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,000 shares to 37,600 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

