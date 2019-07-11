Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $534,000; Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Has 2.22 Sentiment

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired 300 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 21,800 shares with $38.82 million value, up from 21,500 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $993.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated

Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 91 funds started new and increased holdings, while 41 sold and decreased their positions in Independent Bank Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 25.87 million shares, up from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Independent Bank Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 24 Increased: 58 New Position: 33.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 10,100 shares to 293,100 valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spire Inc stake by 5,406 shares and now owns 13,600 shares. Ingevity Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hm Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 1,227 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt invested in 156 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 5,166 shares. 2,236 were reported by Pacific Invest Mngmt. Filament Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 681 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp reported 174,155 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,280 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 185 shares. Advisory Service invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Earnest Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Freestone Capital Hldg Llc reported 10,709 shares. Df Dent & stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carroll Finance Associate Inc reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madrona Svcs Ltd reported 198 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com and Google Are (Mostly) Burying the Hatchet – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Square, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $555,137 activity.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workiva Inc (WK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.11 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $55.90M for 10.77 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.51% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. for 269,038 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 909,454 shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 3.7% invested in the company for 594,026 shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.59% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 279,879 shares.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 137,859 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c